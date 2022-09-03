Election rigging won’t be easy this time: GM Quader

Chairman of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) GM Quader believes the symptom that made Sri Lanka bankrupt have already been evident in Bangladesh. Like Sri Lanka, the liaison of three communities- politicians, business people and bureaucrats-have already started siphoning off money through plunder. In order to salvage the country from this unholy triangle, the election system must be fair.

The deputy leader of the National Parliament Quader thinks, incumbent government will try anyhow to hold on to the power just as they did in 2014 and 2018. For that reason EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) may be a peaceful medium. But due to abysmal human right situation and economic disaster of the country, it won’t be easy to stage another rigged election this time round.

Quader said, before the 11th parliament election in 2018 every party took part and there was an understanding that an acceptable election is going to take place. But things did not turn out in that way. The elections that took place after the 11th parliament election, upazilla, pourashava, union parishad, by-elections practically destroyed the whole election system. People no longer have any faith on election.

When asked under the circumstances whether JaPa will go along Awami Leauge, Quader said the time has not come to have a concrete answer about it. JaPa will take decision by observing future politics. As a stakeholder of power JaPa will take decisions in future that will be in favour of people.

The JaPa chairman had a frank discussion about many more things. His interview was taken by Prothom Ao’s special correspondent Selim Zahid.