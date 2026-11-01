Difficult to keep Hasina silent due to India’s domestic politics

Christine Fair: No. They are not overlapping. They are separate issues.

The Baloch issue dates back to 1946 elections; there was no Baloch assembly (unlike in Sindh or Punjab). There were two kinds of Balochistan in 1946. One part was under British control with no provincial assembly. The Baloch got a provincial assembly as late as 1971 war or after the war.

The rest of Balochistan – initially under the Khan of Kalat – did not want to join Pakistan. Then he did so under duress and interestingly Jinnah was his lawyer, then (Khan of) Kalat changed his mind and Pakistan forcefully annexed Balochistan. Baloch never wanted to join Pakistan. We have seen Punjab, Sindh, East Pakistan – all went with Muslim League with the exception of Baloch who had no vote. Of course, the North West Frontier Province (now KPK) voted for Congress, essentially voting to stay within India.

Now, talking about the recent insurgency, it goes back to the time of President Musharraf. Musharraf actually was the one who brought Chinese development to Balochistan. There's this National Finance Commission of Pakistan that provides a pittance for Balochistan (for all these developments) because it is based on the population of the state; Balochistan got less because it's the least populated states but also one of the largest states geographically. They actually needed more development than was given by the Commission. So, there are no jobs and no opportunities. And whatever jobs and opportunities were there, it went to the Chinese. And Chinese are bringing in the workers, so this current crisis dates back to the time of Musharraf.