'Hope Over Fate': Telling the world's best kept secret

To Scott, that was a privilege of a lifetime. A couple of years later, Abed actually came to Scott and said, “I’ve been talking to a few trusted people, family members, and we think it’s time for you to go back to writing this book.” That was September 2018.

"I had this very naïve idea that I could write it while doing my other job, working for BRAC USA, doing fund raising and other special projects. I had this very naïve idea that I would do it one day a week, like every Friday. If you ever tried to write a book, you would know you can’t just do it on a Friday. It takes you all day just to remember where you left off. So the project just went nowhere. In mid 2019, I said, okay, I gotta focus on this and make one last visit to Bangladesh and fill in some of the details, do some research, gather some stories from the field."

"I visited Bangladesh and had this long road trip from Nilphamari up north down all the way to Patuakhali in the south with my friend Naurin Nuzrat who works for BRAC. It was really exciting. She was my translator, facilitator, fixer, my window into Bangladeshi culture. I could not have done the book without her. This was mid-2019 already."

He continues, "After that road trip, I went to visit Abed bhai. I said, 'How are you?' And he said, 'Honestly?' And he proceeds to tell me dispassionately, almost as though he was talking about a shift in strategy, that had been diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer and that he's been given about four months to live. 'And by the way, that book you are working on, how soon can you have it finished, because I would like to read it' -- he literally said he would like to read this book on his death bed."

"Every God-given hour, vacations, weekends, evenings, I began working on this book furiously, finishing as much of the book as I could. What is there today, 85 per cent of it he read himself. Or it was read to him because towards the end, the ability to read words on a written page began to diminish. So a couple of people, including his daughter Tamara, would read the chapters to him and I knew that he was responding because there were periodically notes in the margins. He didn't change much. It says a little bit about him and his character that he really did give me a free hand to write what I wanted. I worked for the BRAC family of organisations, and still do, so it might be taken with a grain of salt, that naturally I would write positive things about a person I found so remarkable and work for his organisation. But there were aspects about him, like he would lose his temper sometimes, and I tried to bring out the man in all of his complexity."

Scott continues, "The thing that I noticed about him over the years was that he was not a very good story teller. He was not particularly good at marketing himself. He was not a self-promoter, which is odd. You would think that if somebody is running their own non-profit organisation, you have to be a storyteller, you have to be a self-promoter, be out there in front of people, in front of crowds, telling your story. He really just did not believe in that. He believed in keeping your head down and focusing on the work and letting the work speak for itself. That was part of his ethos. He was not amenable to the 'elevator pitch', of saying what you do, getting it out there, Silicon Valley-style."