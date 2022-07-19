MFS sector led financial transactions during Covid-19 pandemic: Nagad MD

Obviously, this is where we lagged behind. However, our initiatives have gotten quite advanced. The Global Findex, the latest study led by the World Bank, indicates that 53 per cent of individuals in Bangladesh are included in the financial inclusion umbrella. However, based on the number of bank accounts and credit cards, it is around 20 per cent. The remainder comes solely from MFS. Without a doubt, Nagad plays a crucial role here.

To ensure the long-term viability of development, we must enhance financial inclusion and swiftly surpass Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka. Mobile financial services will be the primary vehicle for the government to achieve this objective, rather than the traditional banking system.

In this case, Nagad is a model of optimism. In the previous three years alone, our consumer base has grown to almost 65 million (6.5 crores). No other business in Bangladesh has gained so many customers so quickly, not even in the banking sector. In the meantime, the daily transaction volume of Nagad has nearly hit 10 billion (1,000 crores).