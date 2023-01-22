Minorities don't want to be used as pawns: Rana Dasgupta

In our country, trial of Bangabandhu murder took place after 21 years. The trial would not have taken so long if it were taken place in a special tribunal. We think there needs to be a special law for safeguarding the minorities as there is a special act for children and women in the country due to their vulnerability. That is why we demanded a minority protection law which the ruling party conceded. We demanded an anti-discrimination bill and the government has already taken initiative to pass the law. This law would be a good one for Dalits and untouchables. But the law would not be that much beneficial for the minorities as a whole. The sense of insecurity is the main crisis of the minorities right now. Minority protection law is required to weed out that insecurity. The ruling party in its electoral manifesto pledged to enact minority protection act as per our demand. But the government has less than a year left in office. We think this law has to be passed within this time. This law is necessary to free the minorities out of the culture of fear.