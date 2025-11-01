Air pollution is not just an outdoor problem, but an indoor one too

I think air purifiers can be an important way that individuals can protect themselves and their families from air pollution. Together with my research team, I tested a relatively cheap air purifier, about 17,000 taka, and it reduced air pollution in a room by 80 per cent.

However, in order for air purifiers to be that effective, windows and the door to the room should be closed. So I think air purifiers are a realistic solution for households at night in the winter, when most of us keep our windows closed.

Nighttime during the winter is also when air pollution is the highest, so if air purifiers can protect us during those hours that is an important improvement. I also think that air purifiers should be installed in schools, hospitals, and other public indoor spaces.

An important caveat is that air purifiers in households is mostly a solution for those of us living in houses where windows can be shut properly. For those living in housing where it isn’t possible to keep the outside air from getting in, like housing made out of tin or where windows cannot be closed shut, air purifiers will not be as effective.

I don’t think there is any contradiction between trying to reduce air pollution at the source and encouraging the population to use air purifiers. We should do both! We should think of air purifiers in the same way we think of water filters.

Of course it would be nice if we could just drink tap water, but now that it isn’t a good idea to drink the water straight from the tap we need to adapt to the situation. Almost every middle-class household I visit in Dhaka has a water filter, but almost no one uses an air purifier.