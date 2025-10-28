Air pollution: Dhaka logs month’s worst air, health precautions urged

Dhaka ranked fourth among 127 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 am, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) for Dhaka, as reported by IQAir, stood at 193, which is classified as unhealthy.

Dhaka’s air quality has not been this poor at any other time this month. An AQI score of 201 or above is considered very unhealthy.

In some parts of the city today, Tuesday, the air quality has reached that level. In total, eight areas have been identified as having highly polluted air.