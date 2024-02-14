I will do the best for people of India and Bangladesh: Shringla

Darjeeling constituency not only connects Bengal to its north eastern neighbours, but also shares borders with Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Thus a section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in West Bengal, military officials and geo-strategic analysts often argued that the districts in the north of West Bengal should be directly administered verily by Delhi owing to its strategic significance.

The significance is difficult to ignore as approximately the 20-km stretch between extreme northern point of Bangladesh and south-eastern edge of Nepal – referred as ‘Siliguri Corridor’ – lies in the plains of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The tri-junction of Doklam which has witnessed a stand-off between India and China and appears to have Chinese military presence in the vicinity within Bhutan is approximately 150 kilometer above Siliguri Corridor, which is within any short range land based missile system.

Incidentally, China has largest land based missile arsenal. Whether Chinese army is located in strategic points in the ridge above Doklam is debated.

But what is not debated is the significance of the corridor; if the narrow corridor snaps it will cut off seven north eastern states, Sikkim and five north Bengal districts from India, approximately 4% of India’s population.

In this context BJP leadership wanted a candidate who is not a regular politician but served as the topmost diplomat with robust understanding of the region. Mr Shringla fits the bill.