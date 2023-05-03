'City corporation polls like 2018 won’t be possible'

No, the obstruction is the mindset. India has Lok Sabha members, Rajya Sabha members and members of the Vidhan Sabha members. They can’t poke their noses into affairs of the local government. The local government works independently there. That is the difference.

Another major difference is the system of local government election. We carry out the city, upazila and union parishad election in the presidential system. The mayors and chairmen are elected directly by people’s votes. This is akin to Ayub Khan’s Basic Democracy model. Yet at the centre we are running the government in the parliamentary system. That is why perhaps the MPs feel that the mayor or the upazila chairman there may become powerful and so they take on an even more aggressive role. If we could run the election in the parliamentary method, it would not be a problem. For example, councilors would be elected from every ward and then the mayor would be elected from among them. The chairman in the union parishad would be elected in the similar manner. There would be no difference between the councilor candidates and mayoral candidates in the parliamentary system. The manner in which the upazila parishad election is held at present, it is not a parishad (council). Just three are elected, the others come by virtue of their office. If everyone had to first be elected at the grassroots, we would get more competent candidates.