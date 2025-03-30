Yunus' China visit was positive, expectations were high

M Humayun Kabir

After greeting the interim government headed by Professor Yunus, from August last year China has been lauding the reform programmes and advancements made by the government. They have shown interest in extending cooperation required to take bilateral relations ahead. Both sides have expressed their commitment to further consolidate and deepen strategic cooperative partnership.

Bangladesh was extremely enthusiastic about this visit and this was the first bilateral visit by our head of government Muhammad Yunus. There were two or three dimensions to this visit. Firstly, Muhammad Yunus joined the Boao conference. Then he held a meeting with the Chinese president Xi Jinping. Also, the Peking University bestowed an honorary doctorate degree upon him. Issues of investment, trade and commerce, credit, etc, were discussed during the bilateral meeting. Bangladesh was interested in receiving investment, business and credit facilities from China.