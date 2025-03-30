Yunus' China visit was positive, expectations were high

Chief Advisor Professor Mohammad Yunus' China trip is over. He attended the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference there and also held a meeting with China's president Xi Jinping. Peking University conferred an honorary doctorate degree upon him too. How do you view this visit?
After greeting the interim government headed by Professor Yunus, from August last year China has been lauding the reform programmes and advancements made by the government. They have shown interest in extending cooperation required to take bilateral relations ahead. Both sides have expressed their commitment to further consolidate and deepen strategic cooperative partnership.
Bangladesh was extremely enthusiastic about this visit and this was the first bilateral visit by our head of government Muhammad Yunus. There were two or three dimensions to this visit. Firstly, Muhammad Yunus joined the Boao conference. Then he held a meeting with the Chinese president Xi Jinping. Also, the Peking University bestowed an honorary doctorate degree upon him. Issues of investment, trade and commerce, credit, etc, were discussed during the bilateral meeting. Bangladesh was interested in receiving investment, business and credit facilities from China.
India protests when China takes up any project on the river Brahmaputra. But when we protest against India constructing a dam or any project on common rivers, they pay no heed
How far have these expectations been met, would you say?
One agreement and eight MoUs were signed during the chief advisor's China visit. China has made a commitment for USD 2.1 billion (USD 210 crore) in investment, credit and grants. Around 30 Chinese companies have committed to investing USD 1 billion (USD 100 crore) in Bangladesh's special Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone. All this is positive. But I think we had higher hopes.
Prothom Alo :
The issue of water management was vital to Bangladesh, as a lower riparian. What developments were made in this area?
M Humayun Kabir
Expanding cooperation between the two countries regarding water management was certainly our priority. I feel that there had been developments regarding exchange of information on the river Brahmaputra.
Our area of concern is that China has many projects centering this river. China is the source of this river. The river flows down from its source, through India and then enters Bangladesh. In that sense, tripartite cooperation is important for water management in this case. The question is whether it will be possible to get China and India to sit together. India protests when China takes up any project on the river Brahmaputra. But when we protest against India constructing a dam or any project on common rivers, they pay no heed.
There have been talks on for many years about the Teesta water project. Has there been any progress in this connection?
I do not think there has been much progress. Bangladesh has spoken of a 50-year plan. They have taken this into consideration but made no commitment. Just as Chinese funding will be required to implement the Teesta project, so will India's approval and cooperation be needed too. If India stops the water, it will not be possible to implement any project.
Prothom Alo :
Resolving the Rohingya crisis poses a serious problem for Bangladesh. Thousands and thousands of Rohingya have been living in Bangladesh for the past seven years, creating a significant socioeconomic impact. Illegal arms and narcotics have also spread through them. This has created a security threat for us. Do you see any developments in resolving the Rohingya crisis?
M Humayun Kabir
I have seen nothing new here. In the joint declaration, China called upon Bangladesh and Myanmar to carry out friendly talks to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution. That means they are in their old stance. During the rule of Awami League, there were even tripartite talks mediated by China, but not a single Rohingya was taken back.
The chief advisor strongly expressed interest in Bangladesh joining ASEAN. Do you think this has geopolitical significance?
It certainly does have geopolitical significance. One the other side of the river Naf lies Southeast Asia. I feel that it is not impossible for Bangladesh to join ASEAN. The chief advisor did not just speak of joining ASEAN. He also spoke of reviving the South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation -- SAARC. However, given the state of ASEAN at the moment, there is little possibility of them taking any new member on board. But there are many frameworks to be linked to it. Bangladesh can think of using those. Incidentally, Bangladesh has been a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum since 2004. So there are bright prospects for Bangladesh stepping up relations with Southeast Asian countries.
Prothom Alo :
How are relations between China and ASEAN at present?
M Humayun Kabir
China has very good relations with the ASEAN member countries. In 2001 the country had trade of USD 57 billion with ASEAN. Today that stands at US 747 billion. In fact, China's trade with other regions and countries has also expanded in the meantime. If Bangladesh joins ASEAN, this will not have a detrimental effect on its relations with China.
Prothom Alo :
The chief advisor will shortly be visiting Bangkok to join the BIMSTEC conference. India prime minister Narendra Modi will be there at the conference too. Dhaka wanted a meeting between Muhammad Yunus and Narendra Modi there, but India has not responded as yet.
M Humayun Kabir
This stand of India is not conducive to improving bilateral relations. Actually, Indian policymakers have not been able to accept the political change in Bangladesh that took place on 5 August. On one hand they say they want to take forward relations on the basis of partnership. Yet on the other hand they are not responding to repeated calls for top level meetings. Just as we have to work with whichever government comes to power in India, they too must understand Bangladesh's reality. If relations between the two countries are good, the people of both the countries stand to benefit. Bangladesh wants friendship with all. If India has any concerns in Bangladesh's changed circumstances, the solution to that has to be sorted out through talks too.
Prothom Alo :
The UN has proposed a humanitarian corridor in Myanmar to resolve the Rohingya issue. The chief advisor called upon the Asia leaders at the Boao conference to come forward to this end too.
M Humayun Kabir
I feel this is a good proposal. Just as the Rohingya here are living lives as refugees, in Myanmar too they are living in difficult conditions. They are regularly oppressed. Such a corridor is essential for the security of the Rohingyas within the country or outside.
Prothom Alo :
Myanmar is in a war situation at present. Will it be feasible to have such a humanitarian corridor under the circumstances?
M Humayun Kabir
I feel that there is need for cooperation between four parties for the sake of Rohingya rehabilitation -- the United Nations, the Myanmar government, the Arakan Army and Bangladesh. There has been no specific stand even from the Bangladesh side. During his recent visit to Bangladesh, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres spoke about extending all cooperation in this regard. The question is whether the Myanmar government and the Arakan Army will agree. Most of the Rakhine province is occupied by the Arakan Army now. So any solution would require their assent. Just two days ago there was a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, killing around 1500 people. The Myanmar government will not be able to tackle such massive devastation and so have appealed to the ensured world for assistance. The Bangladesh government should extend assistance as far as possible. Such an initiative can help in changing the stance of the Myanmar government.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
M Humayun Kabir
Thank you too.