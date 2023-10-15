Palestine faces this predicament because of the West

Things were normalising in the Middle East, even regarding the Syria-Yemen war and the civil war in Libya too. Why did this Hamas attack happen at this moment?

There are actually many reasons behind this. Ever since 2007, Gaza has been in a sort of confined state. They can only use a single corridor which is with Egypt, and that too in a restricted manner. Gaza has become an enclave, a most densely populated trouble-ridden area with inhuman living conditions.

With Benjamin Netanyahu’s coming to power in Israel, and extreme right-wing members in his cabinet, particularly with illegitimate settler politicians installed in important posts such as the defence minister and the finance minister, it is obvious what their attitude will be towards the Palestinians. It is even more out in the open now. They have termed the Palestinians are ‘human animals’.

A few years ago there was an effort in the Middle East, with US mediation, to normalise relations with Israel. An agreement was signed through the Abraham Accords to normalise Israel’s relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. We saw an effort to involved Saudi Arabia in the process too.

In September, Netanyahu displayed a hew map of the Middle East at the UN General Assembly. Gaza and the West Bank didn’t even appear on the map. This was a denial of the very existence of Palestine. His words implied that a new map was emerging in the Middle East with their relations becoming normalised with Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, if we look at the figures this year, we will see that almost each and every day Palestinians are being killed. This was around 250, up until the Hamas attack. We see this happening year after year. All this led to simmering anger within the psyche of the Palestinians. They felt discarded by the international community. Internal pressure mounted on Hamas, which had become more popular than PLO, to make their stand clear against this continuous injustice by Israel. That led to this attack.