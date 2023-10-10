Israel-Palestine armed conflict: The world must wake up

Mind-bogglingly advanced economically and technologically, but barbarism becomes the guiding principle of geo-politics of the global power structure when it is the question of the rights of other peoples vis-à-vis own interests however illegitimate they may be, particularly if the 'other peoples' are weak and on the wrong side of the own-interest driven geo-politics of the global power structure. The Palestinians fit this bill vis-à-vis the powerful West.

However, they have been fighting back for their legitimate right with whatever means they can muster. But they are no match to Israel's military might, which has launched a killing spree in the ongoing offensive and counter offensive. There are deaths on both sides but obviously the Palestinians are bearing the brunt of the fatalities and brutality and face further destruction as Israel, the occupation force in Gaza, has unleashed a vehement incursion. Yet, instead of coming forward to trying to resolve the issue, the western countries are supporting Israel in this immoral incursion both morally and materially. How tragic!

