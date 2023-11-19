BNP can contest elections as part of movement

The schedule is a bit tight. There is not much time. The suspicions are so high that it is very difficult to overcome this. The possibility of dialogue can be compared with a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The dialogue should have been held before the announcement of the schedule. The government and the election commission can consider the issue of dialogue in a different way. They can think that the issue of dialogue has been brought to the fore to foil the election on time.

BNP can meet the president and seek release of BNP leaders, the neutral role of the administration in the election and deployment of army in the election if they want. Even, they can seek time for the preparation of election. We all, personally I, want an inclusive election. The election will not be competitive unless BNP joins it. All the parties have to have scope in a democratic system. However, the participation of BNP is the main factor.

