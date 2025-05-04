We still have not been able to emerge from the trauma

Sanjida Islam: My brother Sajedul Islam Sumon was involved in BNP politics. He was the general secretary of Ward 25 (Dhaka North City Corporation) BNP. Before the one-sided election on 5 January 2014, opposition party leaders and activists, including those from the BNP, were being arrested across the country. My brother would not stay at home. He was staying at a relative's house in the Bashundhara residential area.

On 4 December 2013, around 8:30 PM, a team from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) picked Sumon up along with six others from Bashundhara. The people who picked them up were armed and dressed in RAB uniforms. There were three double-cabin vans and a white microbus with RAB-1 written on the sides. The same night, two more BNP leaders were picked up from the Shaheenbagh area. At that time, Sumon and the other six were in the vehicle on the street. Those present in the area saw all this.

Immediately after the incident, my mother, sister and brother went to the Vatara police station. But after hearing that it was RAB who had picked them up, the police refused to file any case or general diary (GD). We then went to the RAB-1 office, but they denied picking them up. We thought that since a state agency had picked them up, they would release my brother after interrogation. But even after two or three days, they weren’t released or produced in court. That’s when we became truly worried.

When my brother was taken away, we weren’t even aware about the matter of enforced disappearances. We hadn’t seen many such cases until then. An average family like us had no idea that something like this could happen just because of involvement in opposition politics.

Even after the one-sided election on 5 January, when there was still no trace of my brother, we submitted petitions to RAB, DGFI, the police and the home ministry. We received no response. We tried to file cases multiple times, but to no avail. Then in February 2014, my mother held a press conference along with the families of eight disappeared individuals. That was the first step towards forming the Mayer Dak (Mother's Call).

After the families of the eight victims of enforced disappearance spoke publicly, it became clear that there were many more such disappearances. On 31 August that year, International Day of the Disappeared, a press conference was held under the banner of Mayer Dak with 100 families of the victims. After that, more families began contacting us. That’s when we realised the number of such cases across the country was much higher. Throughout Sheikh Hasina’s regime, especially before the elections, many more disappearances occurred across the country. Despite many challenges during the previous government’s tenure, Mayer Dak has worked relentlessly to unite the families of the disappeared.