Politics and bureaucracy are obstacles to preventing corruption

Prothom Alo :

Iftekharuzzaman

During the authoritarian rule of the last government, they rendered all institutions infirm and ineffective in order to remain in power at any cost. They created a space bereft of accountability and justice, abusing their power to facilitate looting of state resources and siphoning this out of the country. They thought they would get a permanent arrangement for this. That is why we saw the public anger and the mass outburst.

There is corruption of varying degrees in all countries of the world and this is controlled through the practice of the law. There are many countries that do not have any commission or institution vested with this responsibility. Even so, it is possible to prevent corruption in those countries. That is because the rule of law is exercised within the state apparatus. The bureaucracy also serves to create an anti-corruption environment. Therein lies our challenge. Even through the reforms if we manage to get an ideal and world class ACC, it will not be able to perform effectively unless there are positive changes in the culture of the politics and bureaucracy of this country. Unfortunately, from the very day that the government was toppled, extortion, forceful takeovers, politicisation and appointment manipulations began. That means we are seeing a repeat of the same culture. The moral force of the students and people that emerged through the fall of the authoritarian government, must be transformed into an anti-corruption force. Just as they will ensure the accountability of politics, the state and the government, they will also refrain from corruption themselves.