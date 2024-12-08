Anti-corruption efforts will fail without change in political, bureaucratic culture: Iftekharuzzaman
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), stated that even if an ideal Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is established, anti-corruption efforts will remain ineffective unless there is a fundamental shift in the political and bureaucratic culture.
He emphasised that political and bureaucratic leaders must adopt an anti-corruption mindset for any meaningful change to occur.
He also highlighted the importance of fostering anti-corruption awareness throughout society.
Iftekharuzzaman made these remarks at a human chain organised by TIB on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day on Sunday, 8 December 2024, at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, in front of the National Parliament Building.
The primary objective of celebrating this day is to promote anti-corruption awareness and conduct advisory activities involving the international community, the government, citizens, and all relevant stakeholders. The theme for this year's observance is "New Bangladesh- Unyielding Youth Will fight Corruption."
In his speech, Iftekharuzzaman said, "What our generation failed to do, the current young generation has now demonstrated. In the vision of a new Bangladesh, both the current government and all stakeholders are playing their part in state reforms."
He also said that implementing necessary reforms to combat corruption is one of the key responsibilities of an interim government.
TIB executive director said that to achieve this goal, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) needs to be restructured through a form of cleansing.
Since its inception in 2004, the ACC has been influenced by party politics and bureaucratic pressures, he said adding internal corruption and irregularities have rendered the institution ineffective.
Moreover, authoritarian governments have abused power, making the commission almost non-functional, Iftekharuzzaman said, this situation needs to be rectified.
Iftekharuzzaman stressed the need to establish a commission free from political influence, particularly in the appointment of commissioners.
He also mentioned that the attitudes of bureaucrats serving as secretary and director general of the ACC should move away from loyalty to bureaucracy.
The current government has the authority to ensure these reforms, the TIB executive director added.
Iftekharuzzaman said that the young generation has demonstrated its willingness to fight for a cause, even at the cost of their lives, and that this determination should be remembered.
He expressed confidence that the current government, with no political ambitions, will reform the state structure in a way that fosters an anti-corruption mindset in future leaders.
The TIB chief further emphasised that this government has the responsibility to build the framework for such reforms.