Anti-corruption efforts will fail without change in political, bureaucratic culture: Iftekharuzzaman

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), stated that even if an ideal Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is established, anti-corruption efforts will remain ineffective unless there is a fundamental shift in the political and bureaucratic culture.

He emphasised that political and bureaucratic leaders must adopt an anti-corruption mindset for any meaningful change to occur.

He also highlighted the importance of fostering anti-corruption awareness throughout society.

Iftekharuzzaman made these remarks at a human chain organised by TIB on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day on Sunday, 8 December 2024, at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, in front of the National Parliament Building.

The primary objective of celebrating this day is to promote anti-corruption awareness and conduct advisory activities involving the international community, the government, citizens, and all relevant stakeholders. The theme for this year's observance is "New Bangladesh- Unyielding Youth Will fight Corruption."