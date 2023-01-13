'A national institute for blood is needed'

What is blood and how would you describe blood as a part of the body?

Water makes up 65 to 70 per cent of the human body. A significant amount of this consists of blood. Usually, a person weighing 75 kilograms has 5 to 6 litres of blood in his body.

Blood circulates throughout the body through small and large vessels such as veins and arteries. The heart controls the blood circulation. Blood contains red blood cells (RBC), white blood cells (WBC) and platelets.

These components of blood supply oxygen and micronutrients to the cells and the tissues. And this is the source of energy. Blood simultaneously collects and helps get rid of bodily wastes.

Blood automatically contains antigens. Besides, when there’s a cancer cell created inside the body, blood components become active against it. On the other hand, bad blood cells can cause harm to the human body.