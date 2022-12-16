'The Liberation War still inspires me to dream'

You have assisted Sheikh Mujib from the back and by his side, before the seventies and afterwards and also during the Liberation War. You saw the changes in historic landscape up close. Political conditions were being generated with the eager participation of people all around. As an academic, what did you see, what did you learn?

The election campaign of 1971 was exceptional. It was because of that election that politicians like Bangabandhu could stand before the people for the first time since 1954. I accompanied Bangabandhu to several public rallies. He touched the hearts of the people, he was more than just a politician to them, he was an icon. It was a very special experience to stand by his side and witness all this. My responsibility was to keep any eye to ensure that the message of Bengali nationalism in 1971, through the six-point demand, reached every doorstep, even in the most remote villages.

It was not just in the December 1970 election, but in March 1971 too when Bangabandhu challenged the Pakistan army dominance, that the people lent him full support. The historic non-cooperation movement won the support of people of all classes. This support gave the Bengali armed forces and the general people the strength to rise up against the Pakistan army spontaneously after 25 March 1971. These historical events led me to conclude that the unequal social system centered on the elite class that gave shape to Pakistan's development, must never be allowed to take root in independent Bangladesh. Like Bangabandhu and others taking part in the struggle for independence, I too believed that we must establish a society based on justice and equality.