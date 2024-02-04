We’ll be in trouble if export incentives are lifted overnight

There has been significant advancement in value addition to knitwear exports due to yarn and fabric supplied by local textile mills. The longstanding cash incentive helped the backward linkage industry solidify its base. Suddenly, the government took the decision to lessen the cash incentive and issued a gazette notification disclosing the decision of gradual reduction in the privilege.

However, we saw the alternative cash assistance go down from 4 per cent to 3 per cent, instead of duty bonds and duty drawbacks in the textile sector. The additional special incentive for traders exporting textile goods to the Eurozone was reduced from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. Besides, five HS codes were mentioned to be ineligible for export incentives.

It seems a type of deception to talk about the gradual reduction of incentives and suddenly cancel incentives for five particular products. Why was it done? The local textile sector, which is closely associated with these five HS code products, will be destroyed if the decision is implemented. Also, the export of these products will be dependent on imports.