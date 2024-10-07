Instead of jail, I went to take oath at Bangabhaban

Dr Muhammad Yunus: I had had no contact with the student leaders. I was seeing them on the television news. I was viewing it like the movements that take place time and again. I was out of the country when the movement was deepening. I was carrying out a certain responsibility in the Paris Olympics. I was involved in its designing. It was then that the movement had reached a height. A road in Paris was named after me then at that time and I inaugurated it. So I was looking at things there, looking at things here, from afar.

Those from my office who would keep in contact with me were saying, Sir, don't come back now. Things aren't looking good. They will probably send you to jail. So keep away now. We are keeping an eye on things and will tell you when the time is right to return. I had accordingly decided to go Berlin, and then Rome and then Brazil, and so on. It had never occurred to me that I would be returning to the country and be taking up such a responsibility. Then one of the students told my office he wanted to speak with me. That was the first time I had heard from the students. I wanted to know what they wanted to speak about. I was told that I would have to take responsibility of the government. I said, that is quite another matter. I asked whether they had spoken to him and they said they had. So I say, all right, I will talk too, let's see what they have to say. I tried to convince them not to give me this responsibility. I had already distanced myself from such a responsibility. It would not be right to take this up. I said, search for someone else who is suitable. They said, no Sir, there is no one else. You must take on this responsibility. I told them again, look around. After you look around, then let me know how things stand. He said, okay Sir, we will let you know tomorrow. He called again the next day and said, Sir, there is no other way. You must come. You must take up this duty. You must come immediately. I told them that I was in hospital and would not be able to come so fast. I will consult the physician and see what he said. However, I said, since you have sacrificed so many lives and are saying that I must take the responsibility, no matter what reservations I may have, I acquiesce to your request. But I need to consult with the physician first to let you know when I can come. He said, no Sir, you have to come soon. So I spoke to the physician at the hospital. The physician said, you are supposed to stay in hospital tomorrow too. I will see if I can get you released tomorrow. The next day when I woke up in the morning, the physician said, you may leave now if you want. The doctor released me and I returned to the country.