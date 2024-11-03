Awami League leadership must seek forgiveness from the nation

Prothom Alo :

Sharmin Ahmad: You can try and keep someone alive if they want to live, but not if they want to die. Sohel and the rest of us received phone calls from high up in Awami League, from Sheikh Hasina's relatives. They wanted to know if we would take over Awami League leadership. I reminded them that after 1975, Zohra had taken up responsibility of Awami League. But Awami League was in a much better shape back then than it is now. When my mother took to the helm of Awami League, then almost everyone in Awami League had arisen from the grassroots. My mother directed qualified, meritorious people to be recruited to the organisation. But she would not interfere into who would come into the organisation or not. Meritorious youth began to join. But what was the result? When our mother was leading Awami League to the path of democracy and had taken it to a strong position, what happened? Abdur Razzak and others brought Sheikh Hasina in from Delhi. Then Awami League no longer belonged to the party. It belonged to the family. Personally speaking, I do not like dynastic rule in politics. If anyone new comes along, we will work for them. But we will not like to enter politics as Tajuddin's successors.

I told those who had phoned us, you are now coming to Tajuddin's family again! You all destroyed the party and now want us to build the party. Then you all will come back and take over, enjoy the results? We have taken the stand this time, that let the repentance come from within Awami League, let them have self-realisation. They must apologise to the people. They must go to each and every family of those who were killed, to each and every injured person and beg forgiveness. They must bring back the money siphoned overseas and return it to the people.