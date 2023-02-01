List being corrected in a bid to protect grabbers

How will you refute the allegations that you are bringing about the allegations to create controversy and in the interest of NGOs?

I was never involved in any non-government organisations. If anyone can prove that I was involved I am ready to undergo any punishment. Being chairman of this commission, no one can be involved in any private organisations or any other organisations. Such a rule is in force. The current chairman is in charge of a private development organisation as its chairman. Despite joining the river commission, he has not quit that organisation. So the allegation against me in the interest of NGO is not acceptable.

*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam