River grabbers

List being corrected in a bid to protect grabbers

Controversy brews over the list of river grabbers. Former river protection commission chairman Mujibur Rahman Hawlader has brought about various allegations against current chairman Manzur Ahmed Chowdhury over the list of river grabbers and their protection. Prothom Alo has talked to both of them.

Iftekhar Mahmud
Ex river protection commission chairman Mujibur Rahman Hawlader

Current river commission chairman has termed the list of river grabbers incomplete and faulty. He said the list would be published after correction.

There is a flaw in the list of grabbers and it has to be corrected. Such arguments are being made on the part of the grabbers so that the list is published, dropping their names. When I was the chairman, the grabbers tried a lot. The current chairman himself is now citing their arguments. His duty was to publish the list and take steps to evict the grabbers. Instead of that, he is trying to protect the grabbers through a correction of the list citing reasons of technical flaw.

The current chairman claims he has adequate knowledge about land and river laws as he worked in the administration. Having the background of a landlord family, he is quite knowledgeable about land. How do you view this?

In 1950, the zemindari system was abolished through the state acquisition and Tenancy Act Law. No one is supposed to have zemindari now. I have discharged duties as AC land, deputy commissioner of Dhaka, chairman of Land Appeal Board and land secretary. My name will top the list if someone's expertise is judged from the perspective of land law. I have prepared the list of grabbers reviewing all the relevant laws. The list has been made with the assistance of DC, UNO and land officials. There is little change of errors. The main motive of correcting the list may be to protect the influential grabbers.

After making the list of grabbers, that was not kept in any registered apps so there was a chance of hacking. Measures have not been taken to store the list securely.  The current commission is trying to correct the list, bringing about such allegations.

I had no objection if they would have initiated to correct the list with an honest purpose. When we made a list of 68 grabbers earlier, many people objected to it. Only raising an allegation is not logical. They have to prove that they are not grabbers. Many have raised allegations to me that the current chairman conceded to the demand of grabbers and is correcting the list to drop their names. I have found some proof of that. So we have pointed out the issue for discussion among all.

The current commission is saying the course of rivers is regularly changing. So those who are being counted as grabbers may not be if rivers change their course. Those ho are not counted as grabbers now, may be grabbers if their land stretches into the rivers.

Those who are saying this are unaware of land and river laws. So if the course of the river changes, a survey is to be carried out there under the rule of Diluvion and Alluvion . The trend of land ownership also changes. Primary issues of land law are enough to understand these. Those who say so either they don't understand or they purposefully want to protect someone.

How will you refute the allegations that you are bringing about the allegations to create controversy and in the interest of NGOs?

I was never involved in any non-government organisations. If anyone can prove that I was involved I am ready to undergo any punishment. Being chairman of this commission, no one can be involved in any private organisations or any other organisations. Such a rule is in force. The current chairman is in charge of a private development organisation as its chairman. Despite joining the river commission, he has not quit that organisation. So the allegation against me in the interest of NGO is not acceptable.

*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam

