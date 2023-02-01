List being corrected in a bid to protect grabbers

After making the list of grabbers, that was not kept in any registered apps so there was a chance of hacking. Measures have not been taken to store the list securely. The current commission is trying to correct the list, bringing about such allegations.
I had no objection if they would have initiated to correct the list with an honest purpose. When we made a list of 68 grabbers earlier, many people objected to it. Only raising an allegation is not logical. They have to prove that they are not grabbers. Many have raised allegations to me that the current chairman conceded to the demand of grabbers and is correcting the list to drop their names. I have found some proof of that. So we have pointed out the issue for discussion among all.
The current commission is saying the course of rivers is regularly changing. So those who are being counted as grabbers may not be if rivers change their course. Those ho are not counted as grabbers now, may be grabbers if their land stretches into the rivers.
Those who are saying this are unaware of land and river laws. So if the course of the river changes, a survey is to be carried out there under the rule of Diluvion and Alluvion . The trend of land ownership also changes. Primary issues of land law are enough to understand these. Those who say so either they don't understand or they purposefully want to protect someone.
How will you refute the allegations that you are bringing about the allegations to create controversy and in the interest of NGOs?
I was never involved in any non-government organisations. If anyone can prove that I was involved I am ready to undergo any punishment. Being chairman of this commission, no one can be involved in any private organisations or any other organisations. Such a rule is in force. The current chairman is in charge of a private development organisation as its chairman. Despite joining the river commission, he has not quit that organisation. So the allegation against me in the interest of NGO is not acceptable.
