Pritilata is an inspiration to women today

Prothom Alo :

Maleka Begum

Sufia Kamal has had significant influence in my life. This great woman is my inspiration in whatever I do. I would call her Sufia Khalamma (Aunt Sufia). She encouraged in so much of my endeavours and also has a role in my writing about Pritilata. I basically met and became close to Sufia Kamal when I got involved in Mahila Parishad. She was my mentor. it was the mod-sixties when one day Sufia Kamal called me and said, "Women must learn about carrying out a movement." While discussing this, she went on to say, "We must learn more about these women who inspire us, women like the revolutionary Pritilata Waddedar who sacrificed their lives."

I was involved in the leftist student movement at the time. I was aware about Pritilata Waddedar of Chattogram. But, frankly speaking, I didn't know about her in detail. After listening to Sufia Kamal 'khalamma', I was inspired to learn more about this fiery revolutionary. And Sufia Kamal encouraged me. She would often say, "First study about whomever you are going to write about. Don't write without in-depth study." Her words were always very important to me.

However, when I started looking into details about Pritilata Waddedar, I was faced with certain problems. Books were not that affordable back then and were not readily available either. So I gathered whatever I could at the time and wrote an article about Pritilata Waddedar. Actually that article was the starting point of my research on Pritilata.