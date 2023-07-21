'You can set up company, remaining honest and transparent'

We have diversified financial services in the matter of products too. Earlier, a client could bring money to his account through bKash and use it in various areas. Now bKash clients can also sign up with financial institutions through bKash and can take loans. They can save too. We have initiated digital loans.

Three and a half years ago there were discussions between the regulatory authority, us and a scheduled bank about ways to start up digital loans. The regulatory authority at the time had said let's visit two countries and see how they carry this out, how they are curbing risks and how to prevent any misuse of digital loans. We visited Kenya and Tanzania and learnt a lot about this. After we returned, Bangladesh Bank said that we must carry out a pilot project for one year and test its feasibility. We did so and learnt some more. Then a year and a half ago, we started the first digital loans on a commercial basis with City Bank. The ceiling of this loan is just Tk 20,000. Most of those taking this loan are not financially solvent. And the rate of default is also very low, less than 1 per cent from the start till now.

A sort of list has been drawn up for these loans. There is digital KYC (Know Your Customer) and an algorithm is devised based in the type of transactions. Based on that, City Bank provides their loans to a manageable degree. Loans are now being provided for three months Every month the installments are automatically transferred to the bank. If anyone delays in paying the installment, they are given a phone call, a text message. The results have not been bad. Already loans totalling Tk 2.75 billion have been provided.

We have tried to carry out certain fundamental tasks over the past 12 years. This includes how to ensure the safety of the client's money, what structure will this entail, taking care of those in the company, creating a competitive work environment so the top talents will be attracted to work here, etc. We have tried to take up innumerable such initiatives.