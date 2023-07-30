They want to use gunfire and firearms for politics

Meetings and rallies are our democratic and constitutional right. We are continuing with the peaceful movement we have been carrying out so long. We wanted to stage peaceful sit-in programmes at Dhaka’s entry points, but they (the government) used the police to attack us.

The ruling quarters assaulted us. It is absolutely clear who set fire to the buses. It was done in front of the police. They took photographs and videos and left in front of the police. Not a single person was nabbed. It is not hard to decipher the identity of those who set fire in front of the police and take videos. They did such things in the past too.

They (ruling Awami League) have become politically dependent on the police force and they will not be able to emerge from this. As they do not have public support, they have to rely on a section of the police, a section of RAB, a section of the administration. There is even a section of the news media that caters to the government’s narrative. They (the government) have become dependent on these quarters. They (the government) carry out arson terrorism, armed terrorism, and lay the blame on others. BNP does not need to resort to such things. Thousands and thousands of people have taken to the streets at BNP’s call. Those who need all this (arson and arms), are the ones resorting to such activities.