No concerns over JUCSU election

Prothom Alo :

Many of your predecessors as Vice Chancellor also promised JUCSU elections but ultimately did not hold them. How was it possible for you to implement such a major decision?

Kamrul Ahsan: After the mass uprising, when I took office, we saw that many areas required reform. The great contribution made by students in the July Movement placed a huge responsibility on my shoulders to repay that debt. JUCSU is a parliament of students where five members go to the university’s law-making body, the Senate. When JUCSU representatives are present in the Senate, students’ voices are directly represented there.

Then, not only from the outside, but as members, they get the chance to play a role in that law-making body. They will not just propose; they will participate and help shape decisions. This really influenced me — among the many ways of repaying the debt to students through education, health, and other areas, JUCSU is a suitable forum for ensuring their freedom of expression and overall rights.