No concerns over JUCSU election

Prothom Alo :
Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) was held for the last time 33 years ago, in 1992. This election is historic. How has your experience been while organising this election?
Kamrul Ahsan: We felt the urge to restore democracy at every level due to absence of it for a long time. We are lucky that holding JUCSU is an important part of a process to restore democratic process in universities. That is why, whenever the issue of JUCSU came up, I considered it a great achievement as part of the long struggle for the restoration of democracy. It was not an easy matter. In the mass uprising, students sacrificed their lives regardless of political affiliation. In return for that sacrifice, we saw that an environment was created in the country for the restoration of democracy, and political leaders and activists who had been victims of repression were freed. This movement, led by the students, ultimately brought to fruition the struggles of various political parties and different social organisations of that critical time. That is why I felt that this election could be held with the participation of all the students.
Prothom Alo :
Many of your predecessors as Vice Chancellor also promised JUCSU elections but ultimately did not hold them. How was it possible for you to implement such a major decision?
Kamrul Ahsan: After the mass uprising, when I took office, we saw that many areas required reform. The great contribution made by students in the July Movement placed a huge responsibility on my shoulders to repay that debt. JUCSU is a parliament of students where five members go to the university’s law-making body, the Senate. When JUCSU representatives are present in the Senate, students’ voices are directly represented there.
Then, not only from the outside, but as members, they get the chance to play a role in that law-making body. They will not just propose; they will participate and help shape decisions. This really influenced me — among the many ways of repaying the debt to students through education, health, and other areas, JUCSU is a suitable forum for ensuring their freedom of expression and overall rights.
Prothom Alo :
Was this your personal initiative, or was it because of students’ demands, or did the government ask you to organise JUCSU elections?
Kamrul Ahsan: Primarily, this was the students’ demand. Secondly, it aligned with my own commitment. Thirdly, when we discussed it with the government, they praised the decision.
Prothom Alo :
After announcing the election schedule, you postponed it three times. Many say you did this on the instruction of BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman?
Kamrul Ahsan: We talk to people at different levels, but the JUCSU issue was decided fully and entirely based on the realities of Jahangirnagar University. There is no question of being influenced by any quarter. The success of this JUCSU election truly belongs to the stakeholders of Jahangirnagar University, their demand, our efforts, and the cooperation of my colleagues — these were the decisive factors.
Prothom Alo :
Do you see any risks in the election? What are your concerns?
Kamrul Ahsan: I don’t see any risks in the election. There have been consultations. When violations of the code of conduct came to students’ attention, they reported them to the commission. They are trying to monitor. But with so much work in so little time, expectations are not always met. Still, since all organisations are participating, the election is actually being held in a joyous atmosphere.
Prothom Alo :
You had said earlier that if JUCSU elections were held, there would be bloodshed on campus. Students even wrote about it. Do you still think that risk exists?
Kamrul Ahsan: If we ourselves get into quarrels and clashes over trivial issues during the election, if we don’t cooperate with one another, then a third force may divert the situation in a dangerous direction. In that case, there could even be threats to our lives. My earlier statement was made in a different context, but it has been distorted by being quoted partially.
Prothom Alo :
As far as we know, votes will be counted by automated machines. Some candidates allege that the machines can be manipulated.
Kamrul Ahsan: Machines never manipulate themselves. The people who operate them are responsible. I want to state very clearly that I will monitor this personally. If any such manipulation is detected anywhere, the highest punishment will be ensured. Under no circumstances will this be allowed.
Prothom Alo :
You were the convener of the Nationalist Teachers’ Forum. Many say you are supporting a particular party in this election. How true is that?
Kamrul Ahsan: Look, every person has a political identity. When I became Vice Chancellor, I clearly told the students that I had an affiliation. But the students, knowing this limitation through their observation, still wanted me to take responsibility. I myself thought about whether this identity would affect my work. But as Vice Chancellor, my responsibility is to be the guardian of all.
Prothom Alo :
Will all voters be able to cast their votes? Will there be incidents of people being assaulted under different labels?
Kamrul Ahsan: The election is essentially a forum to send representatives. Why are we holding the election? To take people’s opinions. If anyone obstructs that right, they clearly lack a democratic mindset, and that is never acceptable. The administration will be fully alert. If any incident of rights violation occurs, the perpetrators will certainly face punishment.
Prothom Alo :
Will JUCSU elections be held every year?
Kamrul Ahsan: I don’t know if I will live tomorrow. But if I remain, I believe it is not enough to just start a process — it must be kept ongoing to become a habit. If I am here, certainly my expectations will go hand in hand, and JUCSU is one of those expectations.