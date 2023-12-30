'Minorities at risk of post-poll violence in many constituencies'

Prothom Alo:

Due to previous experiences, a sense of fear appears on people of minority communities during the election. Luckily no such communal violence has so far been seen during the campaign this time. But incidents of violence have taken place and are going on centering the election campaign. The violence that is taking place now is mainly between the supporters of one party. We think the situation would exacerbate if it’s not controlled. If this violence increases, the possibility of a festive voting environment will decrease among the people irrespective of religion. If the government can create a peaceful and stable environment, then a section of the minorities will certainly vote.

Another thing is that this election is being contested among the supporters of Awami League in many places. The candidates (either from party or independent) who feel that minorities will vote against them might obstruct the minority voters. This is a new crisis for the minorities in this election. The minorities are at risk of post-poll violence in many constituencies.

[Prothom Alo’s staff correspondent Pradip Sarker took the interview]