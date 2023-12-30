'Minorities at risk of post-poll violence in many constituencies'

Prothom Alo:
You have alleged on several occasions that Awami League did not keep the promises it made before the last general election about safeguarding the rights of religious and ethnic minorities. The ruling party has already rolled out its election manifesto this time. What is your expectation?
We hoped Awami League would implement at least one or two pledges it made before the eleventh parliamentary election in 2018. We simultaneously continued dialogue and launched street agitation so that the Awami League government keeps its promises. At one point it was told that the minority commission would be formed within October but that did not happen. That means the pledges made in the manifesto were not implemented. Our expectations were not fulfilled and we are rather dejected.
This time the new manifesto had been announced which made the pledges clearer. But, pledges are made, not fulfilled. Yet we hope the pledges made in the manifesto would be implemented in the next five years. We have no alternative to hope.
Prothom Alo:
Awami League and its allies are taking part in the election while BNP and its allies are boycotting. What will be the role of minorities?
We decided to ensure that the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council will not be used by any side. We will not vote for candidates who had involvement with anti-minority activities in the past. We can consider voting those who are non-communal and not against the interest of minorities. We don’t have any other comment on this election.
Prothom Alo:
A total of 20 people from minority communities got ruling Awami League’s ticket this time. Are you satisfied with the number?
Religious and ethnic minorities should get nomination in at least 60 out of 300 seats. But you cannot be unhappy over the nomination of 20 minorities from any party. It also seems that some independent candidates from minority communities might get elected.
Prothom Alo:
There are instances of pre and post poll violence against minority people. Do you have any such apprehension this time?
Due to previous experiences, a sense of fear appears on people of minority communities during the election. Luckily no such communal violence has so far been seen during the campaign this time. But incidents of violence have taken place and are going on centering the election campaign. The violence that is taking place now is mainly between the supporters of one party. We think the situation would exacerbate if it’s not controlled. If this violence increases, the possibility of a festive voting environment will decrease among the people irrespective of religion. If the government can create a peaceful and stable environment, then a section of the minorities will certainly vote.
Another thing is that this election is being contested among the supporters of Awami League in many places. The candidates (either from party or independent) who feel that minorities will vote against them might obstruct the minority voters. This is a new crisis for the minorities in this election. The minorities are at risk of post-poll violence in many constituencies.
[Prothom Alo’s staff correspondent Pradip Sarker took the interview]