Bangladesh to be major trade hub of the region

With transit facilities of Chittagong Port and Mongla Port being granted to India, it is India that stands to gain more at present. Bangladesh will gain less. We must keep in mind that Mongla Port has not been developed that much. And it is not possible to use the development that has been done. It is not enough just to develop a port, it has to be used.

Again, despite its capacity, Chittagong Port often faces a shipping jam due to weak management. The studies of various organisations indicate that this port is not being used to its full capacity. Even I studied the matter when I was in the tariff commission, and found the vessel jams were caused by administrative and management inefficiencies and corruption.

Initially it may seem that India is benefitting more by transit and Bangladesh less. But once transit starts in full swing, Bangladesh will gain much more, even more than Singapore. We are well aware of Singapore's condition in the seventies. Now it is a transit hub. If Bangladesh becomes a transit hub too, trade and commerce will increase manifold. The question is whether we want to take future Bangladesh to that point.

Another point to note is that the transit at present is very limited. Integrated measures are required to get full benefit from transit.