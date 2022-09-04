PM's India trip unlikely to fulfill expectation

I don’t think so. India has already given duty-free facility in 97 per cent of goods. India might want duty facility from Bangladesh under the CEPA treaty. The crux of the problem lies with massive trade gap. Our export to India is very low in comparison with import from them. CEPA treaty has emphasized not only on trade but also on investment. Bangladesh would be benefited if we can increase the volume of export. India has a market of 1.3 billion people, but only a handful of Bangladeshi products are exported there. Anti-dumping duties are imposed on some goods including jute. India should remove these barriers. Another aspect of CEPA is it is not only about trade, rather investment and enhancing economic relations have also been stressed in it. If Indian investment increases in Bangladesh, our export will also increase too. Several thousand Indians are employed in Bangladesh. Our citizens should get same employment facility in India. India’s anti-dumping duty gives a wrong message. It was discussed during the prime minister’s Delhi visit in 2017 but the duties were not withdrawn.