'Bangladesh needs to address the widening economic gap and toxic politics'

The recent World Economic Outlook report has been a light for Bangladesh in what has been a difficult year globally. It is projected to lead South Asia with a GDP per capita of $1,888 – ever so slightly more so than India with a projection of $1,887 GDP per capita. This is a positive outlook of economic development in the developing world. However, it raises interest to the economic direction of other countries in the region, especially Pakistan and India. In the case for Pakistan, it has struggled mightily because of radical terrorism, relations with India and the US, and notorious corruption.

Bangladesh struggled economically after declaring independence from Pakistan but has taken a sharp turn at the start of this century. India is a global power and the definite regional power. Although its GDP per capita is projected to be slightly less than that of Bangladesh in 2020, its overall GDP is multiples above that of Bangladesh. The per capita figure can be attributed to India having a population of 1.38 billion people compared to Bangladesh’s 165 million people. India also has the fastest growing population (21% in last 15 years). With all this, Bangladesh has been closing the gap in the GDP per capita over the last decade. However, the IMF does not see this as sustained as COVID-19 has taken a hit on much of the world in 2020. Bangladesh is expected to grow 2020 GDP by 4% whereas India is expected to tumble 10%. Thus, Bangladesh is expected to continue its economic growth, but will not continue to lead India in terms of GDP per capita for the foreseeable future.

In hindsight, the economic progress of Bangladesh in the 21st century has many highlights, but also a few future contingencies that can set back future growth. The main contributor has been the advancement in the global garments industry which has also empowered women’s labour. Furthermore, the industry has helped lead Bangladesh to the upper 50 globally in gender parity rankings (whereas India and Pakistan rank much below). Bangladesh has emerged as a potential trading ally within the region as well as other continents expanding into the rest of Asia, North America, and Europe.

In light of all this, the country needs to address two glaring issues that can seriously hinder further development: a widening economic gap due to a significant population in extreme poverty and the corrupt and toxic bipartisan politics which sway money and power away from people of opposing parties. Complementing advancement in these issues with the continued growing economy, Bangladesh can, indeed, assert itself as a notable regional power and resourceful diplomatic companion.