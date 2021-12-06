'British Council helps to bring the best ideas from the UK to Bangladesh'

Well, that's a very complex question. There isn't one small simple solution because all of the issues that Bangladesh face in terms of economic strength, equality, human rights, climate change, acceptance of religions and acceptance of LGBT are very complex social issues that are interrelated. What we do here in the British council is a lot of work specifically on programmes that help within civil society to allow girls and women to think about their choices and its starting point is education. But we are not talking only with the girls, you have to include men, boys, parents, teachers and media in the process. You have to use all of the influences, local leaders, politicians, religious leaders like Imams of the mosque. So it's about convening the conversations and making sure that the conversations are proper. Because, violence against women and children particularly sexual violence and dowry are coming back during the pandemic because of pressures, helplessness and poverty.

I don't pretend to be an expert here, but that is one of the reasons we organised WOW ((Women of the World) festivals and events around the world including in Australia, New York, Nepal, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh. The WOW festival was held in Dhaka and in some of the regions of this country to convene the conversations. I think the more we talk about it, the more open we are about it, the chance is more to find a solution.