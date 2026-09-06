Joining Mecca pact could undermine our security and trade interests

Prothom Alo :

M Humayun Kabir: The geopolitical context of the Mecca Agreement can primarily be divided into two main parts. The immediate cause is the current Iran crisis and the 'security vacuum' created by the activities of the United States and Israel in the Middle East.

After the Iranian revolution, an undeclared strategic security ring, led by the US and Israel and incorporating Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, was formed to exert pressure on Iran in the Middle East. Its aim was to shield other Middle Eastern countries from the revolution's impact.

The recent attacks on American bases during the Iran war have created uncertainty around conventional security, prompting US allies to seek alternative measures. As a new security initiative, Saudi Arabia signed a major defence agreement with Pakistan in September 2025. Meanwhile, NATO member Turkey, under the continuous threat from Israel, is unable to fully trust NATO, prompting them to consider joining a new defence framework.

The dominance of the Petrodollar, the US's unconditional support for Israel, atrocities in Gaza, and agreements like the Abraham Accords have fundamentally altered the equation in the Middle East. This changing situation and the consideration of how to fill the void if the US reduces its strength in the Middle East led to the emergence of the Mecca Agreement.

However, the Mecca Agreement is not yet a complete system; it is a 'partial security framework'. In short, the Mecca Agreement has been accelerated to counter Iran's growing influence and consolidate its participants in the face of the US's uncertain role.