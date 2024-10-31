Awami League should be banned socially and culturally

Prothom Alo :

What should be taken into consideration here is what is necessary for political reforms and to put the country on a democratic footing. Proportional electoral system is in place in various developed countries. We are in favour of introducing this system in our country as well. But a political consensus is required before that.

We have told the government that elections should be held within one and a half to two years. The tenure of the caretaker government was three months.

Past experience says elections can be held within three months if the administrative arrangements are in place. But there are many things that need to be reformed here. One to one and a half years is time sufficient for things like the commission's recommendations, bringing law and order situation under control and establishing control over the government. After that, elections can be held within three months.