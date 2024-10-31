Awami League should be banned socially and culturally

Prothom Alo :
Sheikh Hasina government has been ousted in a student-led uprising and an interim government is running the country now. What changes do you see?
The autocratic regime was toppled through a massive catastrophe. We hope it will bring about a change. We expect from Dr Yunus that he will take us to big change gradually.
Although the fascist government has been toppled, the fascist structure and environment still prevail. It will remain a challenge for him. Many people think that his team should have been stronger. We hope he will make his team more organized and take input from more experts.
Prothom Alo :
What is your opinion on the commissions formed for state reforms?
The activities of the commissions seem to be sloth. The work of the constitution reform commission should take place first as reforms in other sectors hinges on the constitutional framework.
If a bicameral parliament is introduced, if a balance between the President and Prime Minister is struck, if a person can remain in the post of Prime Minister for consecutive two terms and what will be the electoral systems—the Election Commission and administrative framework should be changed in line with these.
Prothom Alo :
Do you favour amendment or rewrite of constitution?
Constitution is such a thing which you cannot completely throw away if you wish. The constitution has many good sides too. If rewritten, many things of the past would remain in place.
However, we want the language of the constitution to be made easily understandable to common people. There would undoubtedly be many structural changes. We do not accept everything in the constitution but we need to introduce a culture of complying.
Prothom Alo :
How should be the electoral process? In how many days do you want the election?
What should be taken into consideration here is what is necessary for political reforms and to put the country on a democratic footing. Proportional electoral system is in place in various developed countries. We are in favour of introducing this system in our country as well. But a political consensus is required before that.
We have told the government that elections should be held within one and a half to two years. The tenure of the caretaker government was three months.
Past experience says elections can be held within three months if the administrative arrangements are in place. But there are many things that need to be reformed here. One to one and a half years is time sufficient for things like the commission's recommendations, bringing law and order situation under control and establishing control over the government. After that, elections can be held within three months.
Prothom Alo :
BNP and Jamaat are conducting separate activities with other parties. Which side are you on?
We were not part of any alliance from the beginning and not yet. However, we have had discussions with all the parties including top leaders of BNP, Ganatantra Mancha and other left parties and Islamic parties except Jamaat, because the party spread various propaganda about us from the beginning and tried to degrade us. For that we have a political distance with them. We have good relations with others except them.
Prothom Alo :
Many of your party member including you were leaders of Jamaat and Shibir. What forced you establish a separate political party?
The citizens of this country who are believers in other religions have little scope to join Jamaat-e-Islami since the party is operated under Sharia system. A party which is not inclusive for people of all religion faces obstacles to ensure rights of all citizens and govern the country.
Secondly we thought Jammat should have clarified its stance on the role it played during Liberation War.
Thirdly, we sought reforms in outdated organisational structures of Jamaat. As leaders of the party, we had the right to make those demands of reform. But we were branded as conspirators for that effort. We came to understand at one stage that Jamaat is not willing to bring any internal reform. As a result some of us resigned and some were expelled. We, some such persons, floated a new political party.
Prothom Alo :
Chhatra League has been banned, what is your opinion on Awami League?
Awami League has destroyed the country’s democracy, economy and above all the dreams of freedom one by one. It is a matter of public opinion as to whether such an anti-people and anti-humanity party can exist. We are in favour of banning the party socially and culturally and certainly through a legal process.