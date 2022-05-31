'Capital flight has exacerbated the dollar crisis'

I have spoken about suspending projects with which the loan installments can be paid. I said this so that the repayment of our loans along with interest does not become a huge burden. We need to be alert from now. In the present situation, we have to repay foreign loans of 4 billion dollars in 2025. When domestic loans are added to this, then we will need a budget allocation of Tk 1 trillion (Tk 1 lakh crore) to repay the loans with interest. That means there can be no allocation for other sectors. Our foreign loan-GDP ratio is increasing. We can suspend certain unnecessary projects so that does not become unbearable.

The project for a railway line on Padma bridge with Chinese credit is one such project. Then there is the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway line with ADB funding. The Dohazari railway line was to be connected to the Bangladesh, India, China and Myanmar BCIM economic corridor. But with India leaving that project, it has lost importance. This railway line won't go up to Myanmar and Kunming. This project is okay for long term, but not for now. The revenue from these two projects will not pay for the loan installments.

The bullet train project is also not right. Presently the Dhaka-Chattogram railway route takes a 63 mile detour around Akhaura-Bhairab. If this can be reduced to 150 miles, then it will be possible to travel from Dhaka to Chittagong in three hours. So why should so much be spent on the bullet train project?

The plan to take up Payra port as a deep sea port was illogical. I have said that repeatedly. It is very good that the government finally moved away from that. It can be a sea port, but it is not appropriate for a deep sea port. The deep sea port at Matarbari in Maheskhali of Cox's Bazar and the bay terminal in Patenga, Chattogram, are both good projects. These will have a good impact on import-export trade. Similarly the China-funded Teesta river dredging project and the Farakka Ganges barrage projects were good projects, but could not materialise due to objections from India. Once the Shahjalal third terminal is done, will there be any need for another airport just 50 miles away? There is also no justification of having an airport in Noakhali.