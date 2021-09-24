Child marriage increases in fear of poverty, insecurity

The special provision has not been clarified properly. As per the provision, a girl under 18 years can only be married if a court order is obtained. But the wrong message was given out that girls can be married at early age. If permission is sought on such a marriage, the court will send the matter to the review committee for verification. The upazila nirbahi officer will be the head of the committee. Besides, according to the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2018, if a girl under 18 years becomes a victim of rape or abduction or is forced into marriage or forced to have physical relations, she must not be married to the rapist or her abductor. There is a doubt over how much of this message people are getting. The review committee should look into whether the appeal is made to the court or not, then the misuse of the law will be clear. There is doubt whether parents want to file such an appeal in the court due to the hassle involved. Instead, they think it is easier just to marry off the girl secretly.