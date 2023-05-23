‘It is fulfilling, my work directly influences numerous individual's lives'

I was a nine-to-five engineer, but deep down, I always had this feeling that engineering was not my true passion. While I had initially aspired to study at BUET, my commitment to engineering was never wholehearted. There was not any particular moment of truth, rather an ongoing thought or you can say a realization that made it easy for me to explore the path of entrepreneurship.

However, initially I faced a practical obstacle— money. I was not earning enough to support myself. Eventually I had to take a nine-to-five job as an engineer which was closely related with RMG sectors. During this time, I diligently saved money for six months, and as soon as I had enough saved, I seized the opportunity to embark on my entrepreneurial journey.

Then I started Khamar-e, my first startup building tech-enabled (IoT) products and services to improve the production of dairy farmers. The tech platform eventually served the market linkage purpose for dairy and livestock farmers as well.

In 2022, I started as a co-founder of Agroshift where I blended my two previous work experiences in RMG sector and agriculture.

This second phase of entrepreneurship proved to be successful to some extent, and I never looked back. The decision to quit my job and fully commit to entrepreneurship marked a turning point in my life. It allowed me to pursue my true passion, chase my dreams, and shape my own goal.