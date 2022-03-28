Dhaka a ‘cancer patient’ because of development on whims

It is being said that the city dwellers will get relief from traffic jams once the Metrorail in opened. But we heard the same about the flyovers …

In this country good words are used to pass projects but no re-evaluation is done after completion because there is a lack of good governance. Seven flyovers have been built, a lot f good things were said, and all at the cost of much sufferings of the people. But we’re experiencing traffic jam on those as well. The reason is vehicles from both the flyovers and road below have been using same intersection. These have not been made in a planned way. You can pour water from a bottle as per the size of its neck. The traffic situation is such that it can’t be resolved even after deploying the army.

Currently, the global belief is that public transport, not flyovers, will provide a sustainable resolution to traffic jam. As a result, many countries have been demolishing flyovers. But we have done irreparable loss by adopting the development ideas of the 60’s for a megacity like Dhaka. Now, neither there is scope to run bus above nor any opportunity built subway or metro underground. We’ve committed an unpardonable crime using the people’s money. Since we have started out late, we could have taken the path of the most efficient, sustainable and smart solutions. But we did not do so.