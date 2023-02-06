'We have played a role in the cultural change of the society'

For those of us working in development, there is no scope to lose hope. Our founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed would always tell us that. We always live in hope and want to use the opportunities that come forward. And the source of this hope is the people of Bangladesh. It is true that we have a lot of frustration and disappointments. Our country is small, our population is large and our resources are relatively low. We are all aware that Bangladesh used to rank among the poorest countries in the world. We have emerged out of that. The champions of this success are the people of Bangladesh. Therein lies our hope. Our people are innovative and incredibly hardworking. And even more so, our women.

Many people can't do much simply due to the lack of opportunity. In BRAC's development model, there is no such thing as charity. Instead, we have adopted a policy of investing for people without opportunities. Our task is to ensure the people of the country do not get left behind simply due to the lack of opportunity. They are given certain tools. We have seen that with this support, they strive and change their own fate. These people are the heroes and heroines of our journey over the past 50 years. We can take hope from this. We want to use this spirit to forge ahead. It is with the target of involving everyone in facing these challenges of the future, the youth in particular, that we are organising this Hope Festival. Our people have the capability, they have enviable success. Through this festival we want to share with everyone our hope to advance even further ahead.