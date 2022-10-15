'Kosovo and Bangladesh have complementary economies'

I think it will be enhanced in general. First of all institutionally there is no need of visa for officials and diplomats, also for economic and cultural purposes. We are working with the ministry of culture to sign an agreement on cultural cooperation as soon as possible. And I think economy and culture will bring our people together.

About economy, we have complementary economies. Bangladesh has developed in the manufacturing sector. On the other hand, we have really developed in the service sector. And we have advantages as regards to our geographical location. In relation to Europe, we are an hour and a half flight from Istanbul, two hours from Frankfurt. And by road, we are three hours away from three ports of three different states, Thessaloniki in Greece, Durrës in Albania and Bar in Montenegro. In Albania, Kosovo has its own port in Durrës which will make it much easier to have much more trading. Our trade in 2021 was around 13 million euro and in the first 8 months of 2022 around 11 million euro. I think we can work more also on trade.

In culture, we have lot of similar characteristics. I can only say our path to independence is very similar. Your resistance started with the issue of language. Our resistance started with the issue of education. I believe we have similar painful histories and we can build a common future with development and equality. I think people to people relations between our countries will increase in future.