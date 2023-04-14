Independent intellectuals and cultural activists are now isolated

Culture is an abstract concept. It varies from person to person, nation to nation. Culture is manifest through the overall activities of the individual and the nation. Many have the propensity to limit culture to songs, dances, plays, entertainment. In Bangladesh, the concept of a national culture emerged through various movements during Pakistan rule. Our culture found expression in our social, political and economic activities.

At a certain juncture, Hindu culture and Muslim culture stood in contradiction to each other in this region. This led to the division, separating Bengal and Punjab to form Pakistan. This was not a natural state. But those of the Pakistani ilk tried to create a Pakistani nationalism and a Pakistani national culture. On the flip side, a Bengali nationalism and national culture of East Bengal grew in East Pakistan. That was a culture of protest. The language movement, the 21-point programme of Jukta Front (United Front), Awami League's six-point movement, Chattra Sangram Parishad's 11-point movement, the 1969 mass uprising, the 1971 liberation war, all led to the establishment of Bengali culture and independent Bangladesh.

In independent Bangladesh, political and cultural thought and consciousness fell into disorder and danger. From the eighties, the NGOs and civil society organisations emerged. The previous culture of protest no longer flourished. The main reason behind this was that the mindset, thinking as well as the activities of the political parties became weak and perverse. The politicians and intellectuals were gripped with a strong sense of consumerism and opportunism. As a result, both politics and culture loss creativity.