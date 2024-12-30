I have found an area of consensus among all

I will not say this as head of the commission. As you are taking my professional standing into consideration, I would say that this is a political process. Through this political process a consensus among the political parties must be formed. And that must be done though discussion and dialogue. Incidentally, by means of the discussions with the stake holders and the proposals from the political parties, we saw that there was a greater space of consensus among the people of Bangladesh. Yet we magnify the difference of opinions. There will naturally be differences in a democratic society.

We have a pluralistic society. For long this society enjoys to debate. We are used to debate. But I see a far larger space of consensus among us. So before we begin the next process, we need to determine these areas of consensus. A list can be drawn up of these areas and the government can hold talks with the political parties, together or separately. If importance is placed on the areas of consensus, it will not be difficult to establish a consensus. I am not saying this will happen overnight or just through one sitting, but I am hopeful.

A document can be drawn up once the consensus is formed. The election can be held on that basis. A referendum can ever be held to get the people’s mandate on the consensus. The process can be decided upon through discussion. At the end of the day, it is the politicians who are to run the country. There has been such a massive movement, so many people have died. This did not happen in just a day, not even in just 36 days. The people achieved this through a 15 to 16 year struggle against the autocratic authoritarian rule. The next task is for the politicians.