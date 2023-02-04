"Paharpur may be dropped from the UNESCO list if buildings are constructed near it"

You have said a two-storey Malancha Government Primary School is being constructed next to the Satyapir Bhita within the core zone of the Paharpur Buddhist monastery. You have issued a letter calling for a halt to the construction. Why?

Paharpur Budhha Vihar (Buddhist monastery) is an important protected archeological site of the Bangladesh government and a UNESCO-enlisted world heritage site. This archaeological structure still stands tall as a witness of the seventh and eighth century history, heritage, culture and civilisation of this land. The archaeological museum also has vastly valuable ancient artifacts. Everyday innumerable local and foreign visitors come to see the monastery and the museum. In 1985 UNESCO included this as a World Heritage Site. Alongside the rules of the archaeological directorate, the regulations of UNESCO must also be followed.

In 1964, the Antiquities Act was enacted (later amended in 1976). Under that law, constructing any building near the protected archeological structure, harming it aesthetically or otherwise, is a crime punishable under the law. Also, constructing a multi-storey building within one kilometre of a World Heritage Site is against the regulations. The Malancha Government Primary School is next to the Satyapir Bhita within the Paharpur Buddha Vihar core zone.