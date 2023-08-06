BNP can create unrest at times, but can't stop the election

There can be no dialogue on the demand that Sheikh Hasina must resign. Dialogue is not possible with such a stand of the opposition. And BNP itself has said they want to settle things on the streets. But their movement will not create any major crisis. As I said, they will create random incidents here and there, occasionally heat up the streets. This might give rise to uncertainty at times, but overall there will be no crisis. There will be no problem in the actual conducting of the election.