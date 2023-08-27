How will they understand the problems of the coast, sitting in Dhaka?

I’m talking about the ecosystem. In the ecosystem one animal eats another animal. This maintains a balance in the environment. Before there used to be frogs, there used to be mosquitoes. Frogs gradually disappeared but the mosquitoes remained. We are seeing changes in environment that could be the result of climate change and also could be the result of human actions. You can catch frogs and export them to increase your earnings, but we don’t realise that this will increase mosquitoes too.

Again, the matter of temperature is closely linked with the lifecycle of bacteria or virus. We would know about the weather cycle before and understand diseases, what time chicken pox would break out and so on. But with the change in such timings, we can’t prepare accordingly.

We must also take into consideration how conducive our surroundings are to such disease. We often create such environments knowingly or unknowingly.

We need to carry out research on the weather cycle and the disease cycle together. If there had been studies about diseases and outbreaks, keeping climate change in mind, we could have been better prepared.