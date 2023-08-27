How will they understand the problems of the coast, sitting in Dhaka?

Hasin Jahan is the director of WaterAid in Bangladesh. Having graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, she earned a post graduate degree in water engineering and development from the UK and also a post graduate diploma in disaster management and from Dhaka University. In an interview with Prothom Alo’s Sheikh Sabiha Alam, she talks about climate change risks and how the people of the coastal areas face acute water problems.
Dengue cases and deaths are crossing all records. Scientists are talking about an increase in disease outbreaks alongside climate change. Is the present dengue outbreak evidence of this?
A simple indicator that the climate is changing is that storms and rain are not taking place in the usual season. Before, we knew when to expect cyclone, when to expect rains. That regular seasonal cycle has broken down. In the past we would keep certain periods on time in the year in mind and take preventive measures accordingly. But what do we see now?
We see it rains briefly, the temperature rises and there is waterlogging. These are conditions conducive to the spread of dengue. So dengue is spreading rapidly and we are having to struggle with disease for extended periods of time. But we can’t simply blame climate change alone for this. There are some other inherent factors too.
Would you explain these factors?
I’m talking about the ecosystem. In the ecosystem one animal eats another animal. This maintains a balance in the environment. Before there used to be frogs, there used to be mosquitoes. Frogs gradually disappeared but the mosquitoes remained. We are seeing changes in environment that could be the result of climate change and also could be the result of human actions. You can catch frogs and export them to increase your earnings, but we don’t realise that this will increase mosquitoes too.
Again, the matter of temperature is closely linked with the lifecycle of bacteria or virus. We would know about the weather cycle before and understand diseases, what time chicken pox would break out and so on. But with the change in such timings, we can’t prepare accordingly.
We must also take into consideration how conducive our surroundings are to such disease. We often create such environments knowingly or unknowingly.
We need to carry out research on the weather cycle and the disease cycle together. If there had been studies about diseases and outbreaks, keeping climate change in mind, we could have been better prepared.
The government is blaming the general people for the spread of dengue. They are only talking about individual initiatives. What initiatives could we have taken as individuals and at a state level to tackle dengue?
We knew there would be an outbreak of dengue, but we took no preparations. Only after dengue arrived did we start jumping around. We only then started looking into what drugs may be effective, floated tenders, began running trials if we heard of anything new. There was no holistic planning.
We have been killing dengue mosquitoes for so many years, use so many insecticides, but have we tested which insecticide will be effective? We have no sort of analysis. We take up anything anyone suggests. Once they released guppies in the drain, once they said they would release frogs. I am not an entomologist, but we do have entomologists. Why are our policymakers not consulting them?
Climate change is a very technical subject. Politics and humans are both involved. So we have to plan taking everyone into consideration. Policymakers think that the administration’s decision is final. But they need to see if it is scientific or not.