10m families to be involved with IFIC Bank

If you support the agriculture sector in Australia, a farmer owns vast swathes of farmlands there, typically ranging from 100 to 150 square miles. But the scenario is quite different here as the number of people with a hefty balance is relatively lower. We, around 60 banks, are pursuing the small group of people, though the majority have only modest financial holdings.

Here, the challenge we have been facing is to collect the small savings from different parts of the society and disburse it back to them in the form of a loan. The process requires a significant amount of cost. The IFIC Bank, however, worked hard for nearly 10 years and managed to find out a way through technology and a proper supply system. The productivity of human resources has also enhanced, which made the cost tolerable.

Instead of approaching through agents, or any other third parties, we have opened nearly 1,400 branches and sub-branches – 200 branches and remaining sub-branches -- across the country. Each of the sub-branches employs at least two officials.