'No possibility of either conflict or mass-upsurge'

A situation has been created due to the awareness of the people and keen watch of the media and the foreigners over the 12th parliamentary election. As a result, the 12th parliamentary election cannot be a repetition of 2014 and 2018. The 12th national election is bound to be free and fair. There is no alternative to it. The prime minister has held a parliamentary meeting and there she said you have to be elected with your own qualifications. I can't help anyone to be elected. That means there is no alternative to holding a free and fair election. If the election is not fair, those who are responsible for this have to pay a high price. The 12th parliamentary election under a party government is a litmus test.

*More to follow...