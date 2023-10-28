'No possibility of either conflict or mass-upsurge'

The ruling Awami League, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and several other parties will hold rallies in the capital today, 28 October. People have concerns over the rally for various reasons. Is this apprehension logical? In which direction we are heading?
It is not the first time that such a conflicting situation has emerged. We saw the politics of conflict in the nineties. After the formation of government by BNP in 1991, a movement started centering the election in Magura and Mirpur. At one stage, 147 lawmakers resigned at a time. We noticed a conflicting situation over the election in February 1996. Recollect the incident of 2006-7. Huge violence took place over the election in 2014. If you analyse the incidents, you will notice the ideological conflict between two parties usually becomes visible during the election. However, the situation is so conflicting this time.
In the beginning you said the situation is not so conflicting this time. Why do you think so?
A situation has been created due to the awareness of the people and keen watch of the media and the foreigners over the 12th parliamentary election. As a result, the 12th parliamentary election cannot be a repetition of 2014 and 2018. The 12th national election is bound to be free and fair. There is no alternative to it. The prime minister has held a parliamentary meeting and there she said you have to be elected with your own qualifications. I can't help anyone to be elected. That means there is no alternative to holding a free and fair election. If the election is not fair, those who are responsible for this have to pay a high price. The 12th parliamentary election under a party government is a litmus test.
