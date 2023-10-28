'No instigative statements, no untoward incidents'

Today, 28 October, the ruling party and the opposition are both holding their respective programmes. This was a significant day for the country's politics 17 years ago. What do you think about today's programme being held on this particular date?

It was a horrendous day on 28 October 2006. The brutalities of that day were shown on TV channels and the entire world was shocked. The opposition party at the time, now the ruling party, had called for a rally in Dhaka, with their men armed with poles and oars. It was on that day that their brutality was unleashed. It was with that day in mind that our political leaders will display their responsibility in their words and actions. They will ensure that there is nothing instigative.

Today another 28 October has arrived. The question is, will there be a repetition of such tragic and painful incidents today? The day may be the same and the contest similar, but indications are that today's programme will end peacefully and well. After all, both sides want to remain peaceful.