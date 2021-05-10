Govt dev policy goes against environment and public interests

In the past, people from different strata of society, especially the affluent, stood by the distressed during any disaster. It is no longer like that. Is the sense of humanity on a wane?

No, the sense of humanity still exists. The big difference between other disasters and this one is that it is also difficult for concerned people to take up big initiatives because of tough health rules and social distancing. Despite this, we have seen that several left wing parties, student organisations, various youth groups have taken initiatives in various places of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram as much as possible or even more.

Actually it is the big parties, NGOs and business groups who always seek publicity, that strangely have fewer activities. We have tried to take up many initiatives. Like us, many people have also been involved in relief activities online. We had also tried to draw the attention of the government to the specific issues it should address to tackle coronavirus. Recommendations have been made on behalf of physicians, teachers, writers, artistes, lawyers and journalists in several phases from March to May of 2020. If these were implemented, the crisis of both treatment and earnings would decrease. And we would not see this anarchy after a year.