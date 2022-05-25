Govt has mechanism to reduce inflation: Zahid Hussain

If the market value is artificially fixed, the market finds out its own alternatives, which does not yield good. Inflation and increasing price of dollars are closely connected. The demand of dollar is worldwide. There are two reasons behind the increasing demand. First one, an uncertain situation has been created in the world economy, investors are not interested in long term and big investment. During the crisis period, they are investing in gold and US dollars. As the supply of gold is limited, they are going for US dollars. The second one, Trade deficit of commodity importing countries has increased, where financing is needed there. Demand of dollars has increased there too. The dollar is now at the most powerful stage in the international market in the last 19 years. The import cost has increased in our country too due to increasing the prices of dollars and commodities in the international market. As a result, the demand of dollar has increased much in the foreign currency market. The supply has decreased as the price of dollar has increased in the international market. The wage earners' income has decreased although our export has turned around. So an imbalance has been created in the currency market. The main cause has to be addressed to tackle this situation. We have to find out how we can decrease the demand of dollars and increase the supply. This is like rules. This situation cannot be tackled by fixing the price of dollars artificially or intervening the market visibly or invisibly. In the same type of transaction and the same day, dollars are being sold at varied prices. Dollar is not toothpaste that it will be sold at varied price as per quality. This is an instance of big problem of market management. We permanently call our share market as a young one, but our foreign currency market is a matured one. This sort of mismanagement is not expected there. The price of dollar is being controlled, that has become irrelevant in the case of import and wage earners' income. Only this is being applicable for the exporters. The government price of dollar has gone far away from the real price. The controlled price of dollar will be effective when the central bank will supply dollars from its reserve to fulfill the deficit of demand and supply. But the big question, how many days that can be done? If the crisis was temporary, it could be effective. The reserve has now come to a low level. So in my view, there is no alternative but to allow increasing the value of dollar. But that will increase the pressure of inflation.