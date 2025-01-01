We are amid a new dream, a new time of transition

General Waker-Uz-Zaman: That is true. Such a massive uprising. So many martyrs, so many wounded. We have gone through a historic change to reach this present moment. We are amidst a new dream, a new time of transition. The year 2024 has created new opportunities and possibilities for us.

The participation of the students, the people and the political parties in the mass uprising of July-August 2024 is a memorable event in the history of the Bengali nation. The nation will be forever grateful to those who sacrificed their lives and were wounded in the mass uprising.