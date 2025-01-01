We are amid a new dream, a new time of transition

The year 2024 was a significant year for Bangladesh. There was the July uprising, many changes…
General Waker-Uz-Zaman: That is true. Such a massive uprising. So many martyrs, so many wounded. We have gone through a historic change to reach this present moment. We are amidst a new dream, a new time of transition. The year 2024 has created new opportunities and possibilities for us.
The participation of the students, the people and the political parties in the mass uprising of July-August 2024 is a memorable event in the history of the Bengali nation. The nation will be forever grateful to those who sacrificed their lives and were wounded in the mass uprising.
Prothom Alo :
What are your expectations for the New Year 2025?
General Waker: In 2025 we want to tread the path to long-lasting peace. For that, everyone must proceed together. Everyone must reach a consensus. We can have differences of opinion, but a consensus on national issues is essential. Only then will democracy gain permanence.
We want a peaceful environment. Peace and stability is very important now for Bangladesh’s economy and social development. Without these two factors, there can be no development or good governance. That is why we need to restore tolerance among ourselves. An environment of national consensus must be created.
In recent times the army has been holding press briefings and you have been speaking too.
General Waker: I believe you are responsibly reporting news and will continue doing so in the future. That is why I am comfortable speaking with you.
The people certainly want a good election. They want a fair, peaceful and festive election. That is the main objective of the interim government too
Prothom Alo :
Much has been said in the past about civil-military relations and relations between the journalists and the defence forces. Problems arise if there is a sense of mistrust.
General Waker: If you responsibly publish my thoughts, then I can certainly talk to you. Generally speaking, people of the armed forces do not speak to the media. This is an old tradition. This environment has grown over the years.
Prothom Alo :
So you want to say this has been on since the past?
General Waker: Yes. It is from the past. We are hesitant to speak to the media. But now the country is going through special circumstances. The people may have questions in their minds. They may have confusions. I feel misinformation and disinformation is being spread on social media. That is why we have to come in front of the media from time to time.
The chief adviser has given a timeframe for the general election. Do you have anything to say on this? You will have work to do.
General Waker: The people certainly want a good election. They want a fair, peaceful and festive election. That is the main objective of the interim government too. The chief advisor has given a timeframe. That is the correct time. We will extend all cooperation to the interim government to implement the election outline.
Prothom Alo :
The army is a part of the government. Does the army have any anxiety concerning the present circumstances?
General Waker: We have to remain on ground. We understand the situation. Let me give you an idea of how we feel comfortable. At the end of the day it is my soldiers who have to take to the field. They have been five months in the field now. The more our people stay in the field, the more there is the fear that they will face unlawful activities. One of my officers was killed in trying to catch a robber. If the police could get organised fast, I would have no worry. If they become well organised, if the civil administration start properly taking charge of law and order, then we will be relieved too.
Prothom Alo :
But the police haven’t reorganised yet.
General Waker: That is partially true. Work is on to reorganise the police. We want the effort to be successful soon.
Prothom Alo :
Over the past 15 years the administration, the police, the judiciary, business and various systems of the state collapsed. It will take time to restore things back to normalcy.
General Waker: This will require political parties and a government. The politicians must come forward. This will not be possible without politics and without a political government.
Prothom Alo :
Over the past five decades, our political parties didn’t do many things, did not want to do many things. Their failure has led to this present situation.
General Waker: That is right, this was so in the past. But now an opportunity has arisen. We can do these things now.
Political parties have pledged to reforms in the past too. Once in power, they do not keep their word…
General Waker: We are now all in contact with the politicians. They now surely realise that these reforms are required for all. The matter of reforming the constitution has come to the fore, particularly a balance of power between the president and the prime minister.
Prothom Alo :
You are talking about a concept of balancing power between the president and prime minister in running the state?
General Waker: I do not want to go into such detail. I am not even a constitutional expert. Just from my own experience I understand that it is essential to bring about a balance between the president and the prime minister. The armed forces can be placed under the president.
Prothom Alo :
You are talking about placing the armed forces under the president. That was so during the caretaker government.
General Waker: During the caretaker government, the armed forces were under the chief advisor. I was referring that that concept. I was thinking about the matter of striking a balance in power. It is better for the experts to say how that can be brought about. But if this can be done, then there will be a balance in the system of governance.
Prothom Alo :
Have you had talks with the constitution reform commission or any other commission?
General Waker: No, not any detailed talks. But I did speak with one person, quite some time back.
Prothom Alo :
Over the past 50 years we did see the army coming to power. Sometimes as the result of a movement, the army tackled the situation and then took over. This time it was the people who called out to you. That is reality.
General Waker: We are in looking after law and order. Our 1/11 experience was hardly very pleasant. When members of the army stay out in the field for too long, there is the risk of their getting involved in indiscipline. This has been very few instances. When there is breach of discipline, we immediately investigate the matter and ensure punishment. Even so, the breaking of discipline perturbs us. We have not been created to get involved in such matter or to be involved in politics.
We are wholly by the side of the government. We will try to support the chief advisor in any way that he wants my or our help
Prothom Alo :
So you remain in the background now?
General Waker: Remaining at the back means we are helping the interim government. We are giving them the help that they seek from us. And we will continue to do so. The day the interim government says, “Thank you very much, you all have done your work. Now the police will take over,” that is the day we will happily return to the cantonment.
Are you extending all sorts of cooperation to the interim government?
General Waker: We are wholly by the side of the government. We will try to support the chief advisor in any way that he wants my or our help. Even if this is inconvenient and the troops face temporary inconvenience, we will do this in the interests if the country, the nation. We are ready to make any sacrifices in the interests of the nation, the country and the people of the country.
Prothom Alo :
Many people say that in the past there had been struggles and movements, but no reforms or changes came about. Do you see the present circumstances as the last chance?
General Waker: I won’t say this is the last chance. I want to call this an opportunity. We should put this opportunity to use. That would be good for all. If everything is fixed in an orderly environment, then many will benefit from this in the long run. The opposition is a huge supporting force in politics. The government and the opposition are complementary. It is important to have a strong opposition in a democracy. In such a process, one can point out the mistakes of the other. There is a balance of power between the government and the opposition. Everyone can function within their own spheres. This is essential for a country.
Prothom Alo :
Coming back to reforms, you are talking at various levels other than the government. What mindset do you see among the political parties? How optimistic are you about change?
General Waker: I am hopeful. There are good politicians among the political parties. There could be people of differing views too. My past experience tells me that when we arrive at such crossroads, our politicians come forward with a cooperative mindset.
Prothom Alo :
If an understanding is not finally reached between the interim government and the political parties, what will happen? Do you foresee any such possibility?
General Waker: I see no such possibility. An understanding is possible. This can be worked out by sitting together. This is a matter of culture too. Everyone should understand this. I am not a pessimist. I am always an optimist.
Prothom Alo :
How do you view the labour unrest, the various strikes and disorder in various sectors?
General Waker: There is justification in some instances and in some cases there is instigation.
Prothom Alo :
The army has been given magistracy powers. How far are you applying this?
General Waker: We are taking measures. We have seen that comparatively the law and order situation has improved after the army has applied its magistracy powers. I am not as distressed over the law and order situation as some seem to be. The situation has improved. But law and order is a holistic matter. The police have a role here, the administration has a role, the government has a role. The army is doing its work. The general people have a role too. Law and order will improve by means of everyone’s united efforts. All of us must keep that in mind at all times. We cannot simply place the blame on others, saying it is the government’s fault, the police’s fault of the army’s fault. Everyone has a role to play.
With the breakdown of law and other, there are still instances of mob justice…. People are taking the law into their own hands…
General Waker: This is extremely harmful and a type of sickness. It anyone looks for a solution by beating someone to death, by means of extrajudicial killing, that is wrong. This must be stopped.
Prothom Alo :
The armed forces have done certain things in the past, a part of the army (DGFI) had done things during the rule of the past government too, which had tarnished the reputation of the army. We hope you will not allow this in future. Have you taken a stance to get rid of such a system?
General Waker: DGFI is an independent body. The army in no way wants to get into any such thing, does not want to be involved in such matters. We will not do anything that will damage the reputation of the armed forces.
Prothom Alo :
We have many issues with India pertaining to water, the border and more. We have recently seen and heard of talks being held on certain unresolved issues.
General Waker: India is an important neighbour. We are dependent on India in many ways. And India is getting facilities from us too. A large number of their people are working in Bangladesh, formally and informally. Many people go for medical treatment to India from here. We buy a lot of goods from them. So India has a lot of interests in Bangladesh’s stability. This is a give-and-take relationship. This must be based on fairness. Any country will want to get benefits from the other. There is nothing wrong in that. If we want extract our benefits, then we are to blame too. We must look into these matters. We have to maintain good relations based on equality. The people in no way should feel India is dominating over us, which goes against our interests. People should not feel this in any way.
Prothom Alo :
Bangladesh’s cooperation in ensuring security in their northeast region is a major issue for India. They received cooperation from the past government in this regard.
General Waker: See, the thing is that we will not do anything with our neighbour that goes against their strategic interests. At the same time, we will expect that our neighbour does nothing that is contrary to our interests. When we look after their interests, they will look after our interests with equal importance. Unrest will not be created in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The stability along the Myanmar border will not be disrupted either. They will not kill our people along the borders. We will get our fair share of water. There is no problem with this. Let the relations be on equal footing.
Prothom Alo :
How do you see relations with China in the perspective of defence cooperation?
General Waker: We have an excellent foreign policy of friendship towards all, malice towards none. We must maintain a balance as we go ahead. China is a partner in our development. They have investment in Bangladesh. So China is very important to us. We use a lot of weapons from China. The air force uses weapons from China too. So does the navy. Their weapons are comparatively inexpensive.
Prothom Alo :
The US is also a large power in the Indo-Pacific region. How do you see relations with them?
General Waker: Our relations with them are good too. We will continue to maintain this.
Prothom Alo :
All said and done, there is still a question among many as to whether the army has interest in politics or power. This stems from past experience…
General Waker: The armed forces must certainly not interfere in politics. It is harmful for the army to poke its nose in politics. This has happened in the past and we have learnt from the past. This has never resulted in anything good. That is why my pledge is not to interfere in politics while I am the army chief. I will not allow the army to interfere in the political arena. That is my clear commitment. We truly believe that the alternative to politicians is politicians. Army is not their alternative.
Under the prevailing circumstances, people are coming forward with all sorts of demands. People are distressed that the prices of commodities have not gone down. Do you want to give any message to the common people in this regard?
General Waker: The country at present is going through a difficult and complex time. We must limit our demands for the time being. Let us not disturb the government. That will help in maintaining law and order. Let us be patient. Businesspersons, industrialists should keep prices in control. This is not the time to rake in profits. It is time to break away from the norm and do something. After all, the country is going through difficult times. If we are to overcome this, let the political parties come in. The political parties will come to power and resolve these matters. So come let us join hands in assisting the interim government so they can complete the reforms and call for an election. We should not place a burden on their shoulders. We are ready and will remain ready to do everything for the success of Dr Yunus and the interim government.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you, General Waker.
General Waker: Thank you too.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir